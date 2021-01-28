‘Mighty Ducks’ star Shaun Weiss celebrates 1 year of sobriety

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “The Mighty Ducks” star Shaun Weiss celebrated one-year of sobriety on Wednesday.

After a long road to recovery, Weiss has been sober for one year now.

Actor and good friend Drew Gallagher posted a photo of the two to express how proud he was of Weiss.

In January of 2020, Weiss was arrested after reportedly breaking into a house while high on methamphetamine. Officers who responded to the scene said he was displaying signs of being high on meth.

But that wasn’t his first run in with law enforcement.

In 2018, Weiss was arrested for public intoxication in Butte County.

Police released him without a citation after he spent a few hours in the drunk tank, the Oroville Police Department said.

Several social media users were devastated after Weiss’ mugshot circulated.

Oh how the mighty have fallen. Really hoping shaun weiss gets the help he needs. This is terrible. pic.twitter.com/ZrijtrhCIS — Palmer (@PalmerGuyBoston) August 6, 2018

Of all the depressing mugshots in all the world, this one hit me the hardest. https://t.co/xvnXVNBjXA — Corey Hersch (@CoreyHersch) August 6, 2018

In 2017, he was arrested for stealing $151-worth of products from an electronics store. Five days after his release, he was arrested for possession of suspect methamphetamine.

Seeing pictures of Shaun Weiss are really sad. I grew up loving The Mighty Ducks and even to this day my friends and I make Goldberg references. I hope he gets the support and help that he needs 😟 — Christopher Williams (@ChrisContinues) August 6, 2018

After his arrest in 2018, Weiss vouched to get better and checked in to a long-term rehabilitation center.

Weiss said says he decided to enter rehab because of the support and love from his fans.

“In closing, I AM going to recover. I’m determined to return to my old self. My mind is set on health and well being. To all bridges burned; those who I have: lied to, taken advantage of, manipulated for selfish gains, stolen from… then led the search to help you find what I stole… Relax, I’ll buy you a new one. JUST KIDDING!” he wrote on Facebook. “Losing the privalage to share life with you is heavier than the guilt I must carry. I ask not for forgiveness, not for another chance or keys to your OTHER car. However, in knowing the transformation I’m striving for is beyond my own mind and body, I do seek your prayers. If you will.”