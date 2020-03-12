Michigan records third case of coronavirus

Breaking News
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded a third case of coronavirus on the southeast side of the state.

Citing sources, WXYZ in Detroit is reporting the case, which was added to the state’s coronavirus webpage Thursday, is in St. Clair County.

The first two cases, confirmed Tuesday, were in Oakland and Wayne counties.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already declared a state of emergency, and health officials are advising a number of measures to keep the illness from spreading. They reminded people to wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds using soap and warm water, to cough and sneeze into their upper arm, and not to touch their face.

They also recommended calling off any event at which more than 100 people would gather. That led to a slew of cancellations across West Michigan.

More than 127,00 people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, about 1,300 of whom are in the United States. It often presents with mild symptoms and most people who get it recover. However, it can be deadly, especially for older patients and those with preexisting conditions.

