Michael Jordan donates $2M from ‘The Last Dance’ proceeds to Feeding America

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, smiles at reporters in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – NBA legend Michael Jordan donated $2 million to the nationwide hunger-relief charity, Feeding America.

In a statement, Jordan said the money comes from proceeds he earned from The Last Dance documentary.

“In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks,” he said. “I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry.”

The charity encouraged others to go to FeedingAmerica.org/COVID19 to learn how to donate or volunteer this holiday season. 

