Mexico broadens shutdown to combat virus

Mexico’s government on Monday extended its shutdown of “non-essential activities” to the private sector and prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, in further measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The month-long emergency restrictions will be in effect from March 30 to April 30.

Mexico had previously stopped non-essential government services and banned mass gatherings.

The move came as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico reached 1,094, with 28 deaths.

Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell urged Mexicans to stay off the streets for one month, but announced no sanctions for non-compliance.

“Stay at home, stay at home, stay at home,” Lopez-Gatell stressed.

Mexico will ask older people who are at greater risk from the virus to stay at home even if they work in “essential” sectors such as health care or law enforcement.

Lopez-Gatell said traffic in recent days had appeared to have fallen by about 60% but insisted that more was needed.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

