Mexican man becomes 1st in immigration detention to test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old from Mexico has become the first person in immigration detention in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the unidentified migrant was being held at Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey, when he tested positive. The agency says the migrant is quarantined and is receiving care at an undisclosed location.

The agency says it is suspending the intake of new migrants at the jail.

ICE previously said a member of the medical staff at the Elizabeth Detention Center in New Jersey tested positive for the virus.