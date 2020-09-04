Mets honor Seaver in unique way; Seaver’s name always gets attention at Fresno City

Seaver tributes continue

(KSEE/KGPE) — The tributes continued to pour in for Fresno native Tom Seaver, who passed away Monday at the age of 75.



The great broadcaster Vin Scully tweeted Thursday that “Tom Seaver was the best right-handed pitcher he ever saw.”

Tom Seaver was the best RH pitcher I ever saw. RIP Tom Terrific. https://t.co/TzVmEGlIqF — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) September 3, 2020

Seaver was most well-known for his time pitching with the Mets, as he helped them win that ‘Amazin’ World Series championship in 1969. And the current Mets did their part Thursday to honor his memory before their home game against the Yankees at Citi Field.



There was a moment of silence and other tributes.

The Mets pay tribute to the life and career of Tom Seaver. 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/8Ydu4Wl1v2 — SNY (@SNYtv) September 3, 2020

And every player on the Mets rubbed dirt on their right knee, symbolic of Seaver’s drive and drop delivery. Because of that unique delivery, Seaver often had dirt on that area of his uniform during his outings on the mound.

A picture perfect salute to Tom Seaver, says @RealMichaelKay. pic.twitter.com/50SWlqefSV — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 3, 2020

The Mets ended up winning the game over the Yankees 9-7, thanks to a 2-run walkoff home run in the 10th inning from Pete Alonso. Alonso said after the game that Seaver was “definitely smiling down on us right now.”

"I feel like that he's definitely smiling down on us right now"



Pete Alonso with more on Tom Seaver and the emotions from today's game pic.twitter.com/6Ia3POb27M — SNY (@SNYtv) September 4, 2020

Seaver’s connection to Fresno City brings school attention

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — After Fresno High and a stint in the marine core, Seaver really emerged as a future star while pitching for Fresno City for one season in 1964, where he was dominant on the bump in helping the Rams win a conference championship.

As an FCC alum who played in the majors, Seaver’s name is permanently on the outfield wall at John Euless Ballpark, and it’s something that always catches the eye of the opposition.

“So when teams come in here,” said current Fresno City head baseball coach Ron Scott. “I’ll be shaking hands, with the coach, saying ‘hey, it’s good to see ya.'” And I’ll hear people say, ‘man, Tom Seaver went here. Hey guys look, Tom Seaver went here,’ and even coaches say that, young coaches go ‘man, I didn’t know Tom Seaver went here,’ and it’s like he’s the only name on that wall.”

Scott says the fact that Seaver played on the same field where his team plays its home games still gives him chills to this day when he talks about it.