Meth, heroin, and marijuana found during traffic stop in Kings County, deputies say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Picture Courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies say a woman was arrested with meth, heroin, and marijuana after deputies made a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Authorities said they uncovered approximately 129 grams of meth, 18 grams of heroin, and 5 grams of marijuana.

(Picture Courtesy Kings County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies said they witnessed a vehicle code violation and made a traffic enforcement stop near Jackson and 14th avenues on a Kia driven by Marilyn Regnart, 70, and discovered that the Kia had license plates that had been issued to an entirely different vehicle. 

“Marilyn was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, presumably methamphetamine and was placed under arrest,” said a news release from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said much of the illegal substances were packaged in a way that led them to believe they would later be sold.

Regnart was booked into Kings County Jail on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $55,000 and she was later released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com