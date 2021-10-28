Meth, heroin, and marijuana found during traffic stop in Kings County, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies say a woman was arrested with meth, heroin, and marijuana after deputies made a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Authorities said they uncovered approximately 129 grams of meth, 18 grams of heroin, and 5 grams of marijuana.

(Picture Courtesy Kings County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies said they witnessed a vehicle code violation and made a traffic enforcement stop near Jackson and 14th avenues on a Kia driven by Marilyn Regnart, 70, and discovered that the Kia had license plates that had been issued to an entirely different vehicle.

“Marilyn was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, presumably methamphetamine and was placed under arrest,” said a news release from the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said much of the illegal substances were packaged in a way that led them to believe they would later be sold.

Regnart was booked into Kings County Jail on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Her bail was set at $55,000 and she was later released.