Message from healthcare workers to community: ‘Help us help you’

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Central Valley are showing no signs of slowing down.

“Our hospitals are continuing to report shortages of both the space as well as the staff to care for patients,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

As of Thursday, according to the state, 472 patients with COVID-19 are hospitalized in Fresno County, up 12 from Wednesday. Seventy-nine are in the ICU.

As of Thurs. in Fresno County:

– 472 patients w/COVID are hospitalized, up 12 from Wed.

– Additionally, 41 suspected of having COVID are hospitalized, up 10 from Wed.

– 79 COVID patients are in ICU, while 8 suspected of having it are also in the ICU

According to the California Department of Public Health, 4.5% of ICU beds in the San Joaquin Valley region are available. On Dec.3, it was at 19.7%

The office of the governor tweeted Friday that less than 10% of ICU beds are available statewide.

There is less than 10% ICU capacity remaining statewide.

We are at a critical moment.

Calling all Californians – stay home & wear a mask to save lives.

All hands on deck with our health & emergency teams as we address the capacity crisis.

But behind these hospitalization and ICU numbers are patients, families and healthcare workers.

“When I walk the units and I talk to my team and see the patients, it’s truly a very difficult illness as you watch those patients. It’s just heartbreaking to see them,” said Deanette Sisson, the chief nursing officer at Saint Agnes Medical Center.

While ICU beds could be full, Sisson said they can still care for patients who need intensive care in other parts of the hospital.

“Our emergency department team does have the skillset to be able to care for ICU patients and so we care for them in that setting while we’re waiting for an ICU bed,” Sisson said.

She says the message from healthcare workers to the community is: Help them slow the spread of COVID-19 so that hospitals can have adequate resources to care for residents and their loved ones should they need it.

“I’d much rather you be wearing a mask than having to wear oxygen or require an intubation in the ICU,” Sisson said. “Help us help you.”