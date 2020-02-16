Merced WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday.

Frank Paredes celebrated along with friends, family, and mariachi.

RELATED: Among loved ones, Valley veteran finally gets recognition for his bravery in World War II

Paredes served during World War II and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. In September, he received recognition for his bravery in World War II.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know