Merced WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday.

Frank Paredes celebrated along with friends, family, and mariachi.

Paredes served during World War II and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. In September, he received recognition for his bravery in World War II.

