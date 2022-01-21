Merced woman arrested for DUI after crashing into multiple cars, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Merced say they arrested a woman Thursday after hitting multiple cars and possibly being under the influence of alcohol.

Police say, Lori Gallo, 47, was driving her car south on G Street at 125 MPH and attempted to pass another car that was also heading southbound on G Street. Gallo got too close and side-swiped the other vehicle causing her car to also hit another car that was stopped at the nearby intersection, police say.

The crash caused Gallo’s car and another to go off the roadway and into a ditch, according to police.

It was during that time that a fourth vehicle hit some of the debris on the road causing that vehicle to also get damaged say the police.

Two people were taken to the hospital for injuries, their status is not known.

Gallo was arrested after police say she had a blood alcohol content that was twice the legal limit.

She was arrested for felony DUI and collision causing injury.