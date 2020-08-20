Merced Union High School start virtual classes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Students in the Merced Union High School District started their virtual classes Wednesday.

Teachers are back in their classrooms, without their students, but with all the energy needed to keep them engaged and ready to learn.

“For me personally I want to create a comfortable space for the kids and once I establish that then it’ll be about okay how do I make this creative and how do I make this fun and engaging for them,” said Andrew Mendoza, a World History Teacher at Atwater High School.

While it is challenging to teach various subjects through online, all teachers are making it work.

Theater Arts and Film teacher Mrs. Julianne Aguilar said during this pandemic, she much rather teacher virtually.

“As a theater teacher we use this part of our face for so much of our communication and so I would rather the kids be safe at home and be able to see this than to have them in class and covered,” explained Aguilar.

She also uses her class time to help students get a little break.

They are able to get up, move around and stretch.

Activities Director, Nathan Braga, said pep rallies and lunch activities won’t be a things this fall, but that doesn’t mean that school spirit and senior activities can’t happen virtually.

“We are definitely thinking outside the box, we are using a lot of video, send a welcome back to school video today,” said Braga. “We’ve created social media accounts that is just devoted to seniors, we want to spotlight their accomplishments.”

