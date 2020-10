FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Merced Union High School District students could be back on campus as soon as Nov. 2.

Merced County is now in the state’s red tier and if it remains there for two weeks, some schools will have the clear to reopen.

Anchor Stefani Booroojian spoke to the district’s top educator on the plan they just put in place.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.