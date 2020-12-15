Merced Union High School District closing schools, returning all students to distance learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — The Merced Union High School District will be closing schools and returning students to distance learning.

School officials say that MUHSD is not being forced to close schools. The district is choosing to do so due to a reduction in student attendance and site staffing.

Dec. 15 will be the last day students will be allowed on district campuses.

“We knew that closures were a possibility when the holidays came around, but we remained hopeful that it wouldn’t have to come to this.” said MUHSD Superintendent Alan Peterson. “The reality is that our schools are simply unable to operate under the current circumstances.”

The district plans to return to in-person learning on Jan. 19 – that’s the start of the second semester.

MUHSD reopened schools to students on Nov. 2 while Merced County was in the red tier of the state’s COVID Risk Assessment Chart.

Since November, students who chose to return to in-person learning were doing so on a modified A/B schedule where they alternated days they were on campus. Those students will now join their classmates who chose to remain on distance learning, school officials said.