Merced students caught on the ‘nice list’ and given $150 shopping spree

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Some Merced City School District students were caught on the nice list by police officers Friday and given a $150 shopping spree at the mall.

(Courtesy of Merced City School District)

Merced Police Department officers visited all 18 district campuses and met with one student from each school that was nominated by educators for a shopping spree at the Merced Mall, according to district spokesman Joey Horta.

The students arrived to the mall by a police escort and even had the opportunity to turn on the sirens as they rode in the front seat with their assigned officer.

After taking a photo with Santa, they each hit the mall, in search of everything on their wish list, Horta said. Many of the students decided to spread the holiday spirit and buy gifts for their siblings and parents.

The students were picked for various reasons. Some had perfect attendance or just work hard in school. Others have gone through challenges in their young lives.

Horta said that spending the day with a police officer, who they can look up to, is a rewarding experience.

