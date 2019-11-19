Merced student arrested for making terroristic threats against middle school

Fresno, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A middle school student at Tenaya Middle School was arrested for making threats on social media just after 8 p.m. on Monday.

The message was an Instagram post made by the student, threatening to carry out gun violence on campus.

An anonymous tip was sent to the Merced district’s “Stop It App” and received by the middle school staff. They immediately took action and reported it to Merced Police.

Officers made an arrest at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday but did not find a weapon.

The student was booked into juvenile hall and will be charged with terroristic threats. The student will not return to the school, officials say.