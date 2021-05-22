Merced Police searching for 2 suspects who shot man while working on his car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is recovering after he was shot several times while working on his car Saturday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department.

At around 3:30 p.m. police received a call of shots fired near N and 5th Street.

Witnesses told Merced Police that the victim was in his front yard working on his car when two men walked up and fired several rounds at him striking him in the torso and extremities. The suspects took off on foot.

The victim, a man in his 20s was taken to Mercy Hospital by a family member. Officials say he was airlifted to a hospital in Modesto where he is now stable.

Police are searching for the two men but did not provide any suspect information.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Det. Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at HaygoodK@cityofmerced.org.