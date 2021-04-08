Merced Police need help locating missing man with medical conditions

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police need help to locate a 61-year-old man with medical conditions who went missing Thursday.

Just after 5:00 p.m., Jimmy Lee Mason walked away from the Merced Nursing & Rehabilitation Center located at 510 W. 26th Street.

Authorities say he does not communicate well verbally.

Mason is described as a white male adult, 5’6”, 150 pounds, bald head, with a long white beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sgt. Rinder at 209-385-6905 or by email at rinderb@cityofmerced.org.

