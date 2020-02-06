Merced man arrested on the same block police say he shot 5 teenagers

MERCED, California. (KGPE) — Merced Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday for five charges of attempted murder.

Police say they arrested 48-year-old Daniel Mays on Main Street in Merced.

According to the Police Department, Mays matches the description given by several witnesses to a shooting in downtown Merced last week.

Originally, evidence pointing towards a suspect was sparse.

When officers went back to the scene to see if there were more witnesses or surveillance video, one of the investigators noticed Mays.

“Actually as they were working they saw a man who met the descript of our suspect,” said Sgt. Rey Alvarez.

Police arrested Mays and searched his house, which is located just feet away from where the teenagers were shot.

Alvarez said Mays does have a criminal history, and one of the witnesses claimed he could be associated with the gang.

“We have learned that there may or may not have been some gang slurs that were said from the suspect towards our victims,” said Alvarez.

The charges are a result of an incident last Thursday night when a group of teenage boys hanging out downtown were shot from a male suspect.

“When our officers got there they located four victims who had been shot by an unknown male,” said Alvarez.

The next day, the police department got a call from a local school reporting another shooting victim.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital, one of them remains in critical condition.

Police were not able to find the gun.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.