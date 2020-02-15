Merced man arrested for string of catalytic converter thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced Police Department arrested a man Wednesday, for stealing several catalytic converters over the past few months.

On Feb. 12 the police department served a search warrant at 11000 Loughborough Drive. During the search, police say they found multiple catalytic converters and over $20,000 in cash.

Police say the catalytic converter thefts occurred in various parts of Merced.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Means, 31. He was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Jeremy Salyers at (209) 388-7771.

