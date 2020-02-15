Merced man arrested after pursuit that led into Chowchilla

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Merced man was arrested after a pursuit on Highway 99 with speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to authorities.

Officials say they located a stolen 2006 Chevy Tahoe near 13th and R Street on Friday just before 1 p.m.

Police say they attempted to stop the driver of the vehicle but the driver ensued a pursuit instead.

The driver drove onto the shoulder of Highway 99 on several occasions attempting to avoid capture, according to police.

The California Highway Patrol says they were able to successfully deploy spike strips hitting the passenger side tires of the stolen vehicle near Chowchilla. The pursuit was turned over to the California Highway Patrol in Chowchilla.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Melvin Milton Jenner, 38.

Jenner was arrested and booked for evading, stolen property and probation violation.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Shaw at (209) 385-6905.

