Merced Irrigation District announces reopening of 2 Valley lakes

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Irrigation District announced on Thursday the reopening of Lake McClure and Lake McSwain this weekend.

The reopening of the lakes will be on Saturday with access to boating and recreation.

Officials say the opening will be strictly limited to those considered to be local nearby residents, for boating, shore fishing, biking and hiking.

Mariposa County says they will continue to follow the State Health Officer Order and continue to advocate for a safe reopening.

