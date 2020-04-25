Merced County’s COVID-19 cases up by 1; new community testing site added

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Merced County has risen by one Friday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Health, when compared to the morning update.

Health officials say there are 102 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Merced County and 61 recoveries. There have also been three deaths.

Merced County Department of Public Health also announced a new community testing site, set to open April 30, to be located in the City of Merced.

Testing will be by appointment only and additional information about the facility will be released when appointments become available.

