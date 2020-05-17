Merced County Sheriff to not enforce ‘stay at home’ order

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke released a statement on Saturday morning saying he will not enforce the county to follow the state’s stay at home order.

Sheriff Warnke statement was shared by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, the statement said he was skeptical when the nation took the stance to “shelter in place” but was supportive of protecting the citizens from the disease.

I WILL NOT be taking any enforcement action in this county for any of the COVID-19 “violations.” Merced County Sheriff Vernon H. Warnke

Warnke also says he disagrees with Gov. Newsom’s decision of directing Sheriff’s to release felons onto the streets.

He says his decision is based on the constitutional rights and says he wants to uphold them.

For a full look of the statement, click on the Facebook post below.

