Merced County reports 3 new COVID-19 case – totaling 97

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 infections in Merced County is now at 97 confirmed cases, according to the Merced County Department of Public Health.
Health officials said that out of the 97 cases, 57 have recovered and three have died.
