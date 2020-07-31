Merced County reports 11 new deaths, 220 new COVID-19 cases

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County reported 220 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Friday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The number of coronavirus cases in the county is up to 4,285 and the number of deaths is 50.

Health officials report that the number of coronavirus recoveries in Merced County is up 239 to a new total of 2,508.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

