Merced County launches campaign to help local restaurants

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Merced County and six of its cities have launched a “Support our Restaurants” campaign. It’s an effort to help sustain local restaurants throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The businesses can be supported through takeout, delivery services, and gift card purchases.

In the coming weeks, the county and cities will use the hashtags #TakeoutTuesday” and #wedeliverWednesday as part of the campaign.

“For Takeout Tuesday, you know, it’s pretty obvious, just go to your local and take some food out buy a gift card give those away to maybe your customers your friends and family encourage them to go out there,” Merced County Chamber of Commerce President Annissa Fragoso.

The Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has a list of restaurants, menus and phone numbers here.