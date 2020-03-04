Merced County Jail and John Latoracca Correctional Facility re-open after fears of coronavirus

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Jail and the John Latoracca Correctional Facility is now open to visitors after closing their doors for a week, announced Merced County Sheriff’s office.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they continue to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) locally and throughout the nation.

Officials say there continues to be no confirmed case of the virus in Merced County.

The Merced County Main Jail along with the John Latoracca Correctional Center says they will allow visiting of inmates by approved visitors.

In an effort to protect all inmates and staff, all visitors entering our correctional facilities must not show any signs or symptoms of illness including but not limited to; fever, cough, sneezing, difficulty breathing, profuse sweating, or wheezing, the correctional center said.

Any visitor that shows symptoms of illness will not be allowed to visit or enter the facility as a proactive step in the health and safety of our jails.

