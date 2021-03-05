Merced County Coroner searching for the family of a dead man

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Coroner is searching for relatives of an 83-year-old dead man.

The coroner said they are looking for immediate family members of Bobby Bowen.

Staff at the Coroner’s office said they have searched numerous personal records, but their attempts to find his relatives have been unsuccessful. 

Anyone with information about Bobby Bowen is asked to please contact the Coroner’s Office at (209) 385-7369.

