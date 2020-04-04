Live Now
Merced County confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 19

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Merced County is up to 19, according to an update from the Department of Public Health Thursday.

The total cases are up by three from the previous update.

Of the 19 total cases, 10 are travel-related, four are under investigation, and four are through community spread. Health officials say there are 13 patients in the 18-49 age group, three are in the 50-64 age group, and three are 65-years or older.

