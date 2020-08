MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — You don’t have to worry about seeing the telltale California Highway Patrol behind you in Merced, kinda.

The Merced CHP said goodbye to their last Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Yes, the CHP still has other vehicles in Merced.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.