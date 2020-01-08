Menstrual products, diapers are tax-free in California for next 2 years

Breaking News
News

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – For the next two years, menstrual products and diapers will be tax-free.

SB-92, which was signed into law on June 27, 2019, is in effect from now until Dec. 31, 2021.

Under the bill, the following exemptions will be provided for the following products:

  • Diapers that are “designed, manufactured, processed, fabricated, or packaged for use by infants, toddlers, and children”
  • Menstrual hygiene products meaning “tampons, sanitary napkins primarily designed and labeled for menstrual hygiene use, menstrual sponges, and menstrual cups”

If you’ve been taxed, you can take the following notice from the Tax & Fee Administration as well as your receipt to request a refund from the retailer.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-400-7115 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

