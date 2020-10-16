Mendota MS-13 gang member sent to prison

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 31-year-old Mendota man was sentenced Friday morning to prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

Scott said Oscar Reyes, 31, was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to court documents, Reyes was a member of MS-13, a violent criminal street gang that engages in racketeering activity, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, and drug trafficking.

Reyes pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances on behalf of the MS-13 gang, the proceeds of which were the lifeblood of an extremely violent gang, Scott said.

In August of 2018, Scott announced the results of a multi-agency operation in Mendota where 25 individuals associated with MS-13 were arrested on federal and state charges.

The investigation began after reports that MS-13 had been in and around the city of Mendota.

Investigators said they found evidence of broad criminal activity, including murder, assault, firearms possession, and drug trafficking activity.

Four others have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. The remaining eight co-defendants are scheduled for trial on Feb. 2, 2021.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.