Mendota alum Trejo gets drafted in first round of MLS SuperDraft

MENDOTA, Calif. – Danny Trejo, the former Mendota soccer star, who set the state record for career goals in high school, was drafted in the first round of the MLS SuperDraft by the Los Angeles Football Club on Thursday.

LAFC took Trejo with the 14th overall pick. Trejo watched the draft at his family’s home in Mendota, and knew the Los Angeles soccer club might be interested in taking him.

“Once LAFC came (on the clock), I was just waiting to hear my name,” said Trejo. “And once I heard my name, it was just like, ‘it happened.’ It’s a great feeling, very happy and excited, and I was just very happy that my name was called.”

At Mendota High School, Trejo was a soccer sensation, finishing his prep career with a state-record 200 high school goals.

Former Mendota Boys Soccer star Danny Trejo decided to skip his college senior season this fall, as well as graduate early, to get ready for his professional career, which will be starting soon after he was drafted Thursday.

He then went on to star for CSUN (Cal State Northridge) in college. Trejo was the Big West Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, and decided to skip his senior season of college this fall to prepare for the draft.



By getting drafted, Trejo became the first player from Mendota to be drafted by a professional sports organization.