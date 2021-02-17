Memorial service planned for one-year anniversary of Porterville library fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Thursday marks one year since the Porterville library fire that claimed the lives of Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones.

At 4:00 p.m., a pre-recorded memorial service will be released on the Porterville Fire Department’s Facebook page, including an Honor Guard ceremony and speeches from family members of the fallen heroes.

It will be followed by a moment of silence on the dispatch radios at 4:16 p.m. – the same time the Mayday came in one year ago.

