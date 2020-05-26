Memorial Day ceremonies dramatically different than past years due to coronavirus

CLOVIS, California (KSEE) – This year’s Memorial Day ceremonies were dramatically different than years past.

Veterans with the Clovis VFW Post 3225 were out early Monday morning at Red Bank and Academy cemeteries honoring our fallen soldiers.

“It’s nice for us as veterans ourselves to be able to come out and recognize those that have passed before us, one day it could be us that somebody is celebrating, that somebody is remembering,” said Michael Burton, post commander with Clovis VFW Post 3225.

Normally, there are dozens of volunteers lining the cemeteries with flags but because of the coronavirus organizers scaled back the events.

“We usually have other folks out here, sometimes cub scouts come out and assist us and putting flags out and other people too, this year it’s just us,” Burton said.

With social distancing guidelines in place, families were allowed inside the cemeteries.

They were given flags to place on their veterans grave sites.

Over at the Clovis Cemetery, there were similar protocols. Families were given flags as soon as they drove in.

“We’re trying to do the best we can give the circumstances and ensure that everybody is safeguarded while at the same time honoring their loved ones,” said Frank Ducar, handing out flags.

Blue Star moms were also paying tribute to our brave military men and women, standing at the front entrance, waving the red, white, and blue.

“We have a lot of friends and acquaintances who have lost their children who are Gold Star moms and we want to make sure that we will always honor them,” said a Blue Star mom.

