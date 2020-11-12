Members of Congress disagree on when Biden should start receiving intelligence briefings

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with setting up his administration despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the race for the White House. Biden has also delegated a coronavirus task force.

“The fact that they are not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our planning,” Biden said.

However, he is not getting intelligence briefings just yet.

“Access to classified information is useful, but I am not in a position to make any decisions on those issues anyways,” Biden explained. “So as I said—one president at a time. He will be president until Jan. 20.”

In a radio interview, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said he will intervene if Biden isn’t given access to presidential daily intelligence briefings by the end of the week.

“Transitions don’t just start on Election Day, they start many, many months before,” Chris Lu, director of the 2008 Obama transition team, said.

Lu said making sure the new administration is properly briefed with security clearance takes time.

“You want to make sure the incoming leadership is fully read into the threats that are going on around the world,” Lu explained.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, however, said there are still safeguards in place.

“I’ll trust the intel community. He’s not president right now,” McCarthy said. “I don’t know if he will be president on Jan. 20, but whoever is will get the information.”