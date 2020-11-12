Members of Congress disagree on when Biden should start receiving intelligence briefings

News

by: Anna Wiernicki, Jaclyn Ramkissoon, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with setting up his administration despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the race for the White House. Biden has also delegated a coronavirus task force.

“The fact that they are not willing to acknowledge we won at this point is not of much consequence in our planning,” Biden said.

However, he is not getting intelligence briefings just yet.

“Access to classified information is useful, but I am not in a position to make any decisions on those issues anyways,” Biden explained. “So as I said—one president at a time. He will be president until Jan. 20.”

In a radio interview, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said he will intervene if Biden isn’t given access to presidential daily intelligence briefings by the end of the week.

“Transitions don’t just start on Election Day, they start many, many months before,” Chris Lu, director of the 2008 Obama transition team, said.

Lu said making sure the new administration is properly briefed with security clearance takes time.

“You want to make sure the incoming leadership is fully read into the threats that are going on around the world,” Lu explained.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, however, said there are still safeguards in place.

“I’ll trust the intel community. He’s not president right now,” McCarthy said. “I don’t know if he will be president on Jan. 20, but whoever is will get the information.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.