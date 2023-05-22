A popular bus service that is returning to California this summer will also be adding new service between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Megabus, which announced earlier this month it would be coming back to California with daily trips between Northern and Southern California, is adding a new service to its slate ahead of what many expect to be one of the busiest travel summers on record.

The shuttle company will begin offering four daily trips between L.A. and Vegas on June 1, with additional travel options available in Barstow and Riverside.

Colin Emberson, Megabus vice president of commercial, said L.A. to Las Vegas is a key route for the company.

“We’re thrilled to be building upon recent expansions to our network and the timing is great with the one of the busiest travel seasons quickly approaching,” Emberson said. “Our customers will be able to take advantage of this new route when planning their summer trips.”

Megabus currently offers three trips daily between Anaheim, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Fresno, San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento. Some of those fares can be had for as little as $1.

The shuttle company has also partnered with Salt Lake Express, a similar service along the Interstate 15 corridor with service to 75 cities across the Northwest, including Nevada, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.

Tickets for the L.A.-Vegas trips can be booked online and are available for purchase now.

Megabus has been in operation since 2006 and offers city-to-city service across the continent, transporting more than 50 million people to and from 500 cities. The company’s claim to fame includes low rates and eco-friendly trips, spurred by its fleet of low-emission vehicles.