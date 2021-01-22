Mega Millions grand prize nears $1B as lottery excitement grows

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — You could be in with a chance of being a Mega Millionaire – if you purchased a lottery ticket for the Mega Millions.

The grand prize stands at $970 million, another boost to the grand total after no one claimed the winning ticket Tuesday night.

Ray Alvarado says he normally does not buy lottery tickets, but this amount was too good to pass up.

“I am not too sure I usually don’t play but this is just so much money to win I think I will play this time,” Alvarado said.

It’s been some time since the last person won the Mega Millions, which is why the prize is close to $1 billion.

“I thought my chances were a little bit better because I read my horoscope and it told me I had a chance of doing something good today so hopefully this is it,” Alvarado said.

But with a larger grand prize that typically means more people are expected to play. Making the odds of winning the jackpot 1 out of 302 million. You actually have a better chance of making a hole in one while golfing or getting struck by lightning than winning the mega millions grand prize.

But despite the slim chances of winning, Marco Piery said he will give it a shot.

“If you don’t win you don’t play and it’s a chance,” he said. “It is a chance and I want to take it.”

If you are the lucky person who beats the odds you have two options to collect the winnings. You can receive payments of your earnings for the next 30 years – or opt for a lesser cash prize of $716 million.

“I bought a ticket and I think I would just spread it through my whole family and just do good because that’s what I would do,” said Piery.

You can check your numbers here.