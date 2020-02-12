Meet the new Sheriff K9 sniffing out electronic evidence in sexual predator cases

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE) – A new K9 at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is helping crackdown on sexual predators. Jack is specifically trained to find electronic storage devices, which criminals could hide during search warrants.

The 18-month-old Springer Spaniel joined the department in October and was ready to hit the streets with his handler, Detective Scott Schwamb, in November.

Detective Schwamb says Jack is trained to hunt the scent of a specific chemical used in electronic storage devices.

“That odour will be anything you can store something on, your cell phone, hard drive, thumb drive, sim cards, the little bitty ones that go into your cellphone, SD cards all those kinds of media,” explained Schwamb.

Jack helps the Internet Crimes Against Children task force find small devices that could contain child pornography or other illegal content during search warrants.

“These items are often hidden because the people that have them containing illegal content, they are going to hide them those are their trophies, their collection,” said Schwamb.

Jack assisted in two search warrants earlier this year which resulted in two arrests for child pornography.

“For us, we look at it sort of like quality control. We’re human and we might miss items and evidence and the dog is another tool, it’s a living tool, but it’s an assistant to help us do our jobs better because for us it’s important we don’t leave this material behind,” said Schwamb.

In 2019, the Internet Crimes Against Children task force received about 1,900 cyber tips.

To file a report related to the sexual exploitation of children, please call the CyberTipline at (800) 843-5678 or visit www.cybertipline.com.

