Meet the Central Valley’s New Year’s babies!

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — With a brand new year brings brand new babies, so it’s time to meet the newest, squishiest little members of the community!
Jackson Mendez
Jackson was born just 29 minutes after the new year at 12:29 A.M. He weighs 9 pounds, 13.3 ounces, is 22 inches long and Clovis Community Medical Center’s New Year’s baby!
Alori Joh
Baby Alori Joh is already punctual! Her mommy and daddy were expecting her to be a New Year’s baby, so they didn’t make plans! At 1:29 A.M., Alori arrived right on time, weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured in at just under 21 inches. Welcome to Kings County’s New Year’s baby!
Veronica
Born at 1:43 A.M. and weighing 5 pounds 14.05 ounces, Veronica was Community Regional Medical Center’s New Year’s baby! The 20.08 inch long bundle of joy was born to the Lilanes-Flores family Friday morning.
Aviana Gonzalez
Aviana was born on the first floor of Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville at 5:11 A.M. to parents Nicole and Paulino. She comes in at 6 pounds and 15.5 ounces and is 19 inches long!
Mia Amaya
Mia was born via cesarean section at 5:19 A.M., weighs 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and is 19 inches long. Mia’s mother Erika wasn’t expecting to meet her for another week on January 6, but as luck would have it, she was Adventist Health Reedley’s New Year’s Baby.
