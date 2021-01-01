Meet the Central Valley’s New Year’s babies!

NEW YORK (AP) — Claude Bolling, the French pianist, composer and arranger who attained a worldwide following through his melodic blend of jazz and classical influences and stayed on the Billboard classical charts for more than a decade with his 1975 album “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano,” has died.

Bolling's representatives announced on his website that he died Tuesday in Garches, France, at age 90. A cause of death was not provided.