FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 49ers have a new member and she’s pretty good at carrying the ball!

The team is the first in the NFL to have a registered emotional support animal.

Zoë, the one-year-old french bulldog spends most of her time in the player engagement office offering assistance to players and staff.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.