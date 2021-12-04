MedWatch Today: Teen nears death after falling in river in Yosemite, receives care by PICU team at Community Regional

The Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Community Regional Medical Center treats children who face life-threatening illnesses or trauma. The specially trained pediatric team works side-by-side

complementing each other’s skills, all to give their young patients the best care possible, and be there when they need them the most.

Seventeen-year-old Johnny Martinez’s life was almost cut short this past summer when he slipped and fell into a river in Yosemite National Park. He was underwater for several minutes before he was rescued.

Dr. Krishna Siruguppa was one of Johnny’s physicians in the PICU.

“When we saw him first in the pediatric ICU he had an injury to many organ systems of his body he had difficulty breathing and his lungs were very sick because the fresh water a lot of the freshwater had entered into his lungs that had washed out all the protective barriers in his lungs and that created a lot of problems,” said Dr. Siruguppa. He continued, “Whenever there is injury to more than one organ system, we call it something called a MODS, which is called a multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, and with each organ system that gets affected, your mortality, that means the chance of death, increases exponentially. And in his case, he had at least three organ systems that were not functioning well – his lungs, his kidneys, and his blood, they were not working well.”

Johnny had a small chance of surviving. But the dedicated PICU team worked around the clock to ensure he stayed alive. UCSF Fresno pediatric resident Bonnie Kim remembers how the entire team pulled together.

“From just even having my attending, my bedside nurses, we also have dietitians, pharmacy, PT and OT… and also Child Life, we have such a wide range of people and all of the consulting doctors as well for all the other organ systems. Everybody came together really to make sure that he got better,” said Dr. Bonnie Kim.

Bonnie said Johnny was also seen by pediatric infectious disease specialists.

“He did have a very complicated infection in his lungs though, which was a very rare bacteria that is the bacteria that lives in the freshwater… And we had some difficulty getting a hold of the infection,” stated Dr. Siruguppa.

Johnny was on a ventilator through most of his treatment, but even then, he worked with physical therapists who helped get him out of bed and walking again. Johnny also bonded with many of his caregivers, like respiratory therapist Scott Gospodnetich and registered nurse Garrett Partain.

Garrett said, “Johnny was fairly awake during most of this. Even though he did have a breathing tube, but his spirits were always high, he had asked to listen to country music or put on movies and things like that.”

Dr. Siruguppa said his whole team has a passion for treating children and helping them heal, and it’s because of the amazing team effort that Johnny is alive today.

“It’s just not a physician or a staff nurse or anybody else, it’s a team of people who cared for… It has to be team approach with all the nurses and also it has to be team approach with all our therapists who did an excellent job,” said Dr. Siruguppa.

“When we have a good outcome like this, we’re just kinda makes us teary-eyed, you know?” commented Scott.

Johnny’s mother was in Mexico at the time of his accident. And the team at Community Regional took extra steps to ensure she could be by her son’s side as he fought for his life.

Dr. Siruguppa stated, “With the help of our social worker and our case management, so we were able to write a letter to the border patrol and they verified with us that what is going on with Johnny and they were able to grant a humanitarian visa for them to be able to cross the border. The young man doesn’t remember much of his accident… but knows that his life was forever changed by the PICU team.”

He shares his hopes for the future. Johnny said, “Study more and more, and more and more, get a job, get a house, take care of my mom and my family.”

