MedWatch Today: Stay Safe, Keeping young children safe around staircases

Babies and toddlers are naturally curious with their surroundings, and that can spark them to go up or down stairways, whether they crawl or walk. But stairs can be very dangerous for little ones and a fall can lead to a serious injury.

Eliana Troncale is the Injury Prevention Outreach Specialist at Community Regional Medical Center She said if you have staircases and children in your home, it’s important to have barriers to block the stairs.

“The safest thing that you can do is get a self-latching or just a latching gate and install it at the bottom of the stairs, and also the top of the stairs, and if possible get a gate that you can mount to the wall,” said Eliana.

She said they see many cases of falls in the emergency department.

Eliana added, “Falls in general are the leading cause of injury that we see in our emergency room. It’s our number one, and the falls range from just a ground level fall from running and tripping to rolling off of a bed or changing table to falling from stairs.”

Injuries they see in the emergency department include traumatic brain injuries, skull fractures, and bone fractures. Eliana recommends parents and guardians always keep an eye on their children, even if there are gates.