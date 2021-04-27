MedWatch Today: Stay Safe, How to Properly Store Your Firearms

If you’re a gun owner, it’s important to always have your firearm properly stored, as it can be a very real danger for children. Eliana Troncale is the injury prevention outreach specialist at Community Regional Medical Center. She explains how to protect your home from the dangers of a firearm.

The best way to protect your child from being hurt or killed by a loaded gun is to either avoid having firearms in your home or properly store them to keep your family safe. For more information on firearm safety, click here.

