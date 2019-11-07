MedWatch Today: Healthcare Heroes, Community Medical Centers employees who donated shoes

Some patients who come through Community Regional Medical Center are homeless or don’t have shoes when they are discharged from the hospital. The emergency department staff took notice and decided to put a call out to all of Community Medical Centers employees to donate shoes for those patients less fortunate.

Our Healthcare Heroes this week are those staff members of Community who went above and beyond their roles to buy shoes – thousands of shoes – all of which will be given to patients in need as they leave the hospital.

Garth Wade is the Director of Emergency Services at Community Regional. He said this past summer they were low on shoes they could give, and they didn’t want patients to walk out on the extremely hot concrete.

“We kinda put out a call for help to the hospital and the whole system really responded and we received donations from everywhere all over Community Medical Centers, from accounting departments and the Cancer Center and certainly inside the hospitals here and at Clovis, and at Heart Hospital and it was certainly a wonderful respond… It makes me feel wonderful, makes me feel really, really good to be an employee of this organization. I mean we have so many caring people and this just shows just how caring they are, to give us so many shoes, brand new,” said Garth.