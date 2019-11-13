MedWatch Today: Fire and Burn Prevention at Community Regional Medical Center

The Leon S. Peters Burn Center sees patients with all kinds of burns and burn-related injuries. Often times, preventing those injuries comes down to education. An annual event is held at Community Regional Medical Center to give the public and community staff hands on training and education on burns and fires.

A burn injury can be complex. But learning how to prevent one can be quite simple. Shana Henry is a Burn Injury Prevention Specialist at Community Regional. She’s also a registered nurse at the Burn Center.

“We have partnered with multiple community partners to provide burn and fire prevention education,” said Shana.

The Fresno Fire Department, the American Red Cross, and PG&E were there to provide participants with hands on training.

Shana added, “Some of the things that our staff and community members are being exposed to are various things that maybe seem simple but are often forgotten during a time of emergency.”

For example, Shana said during a time of a fire emergency, it can come down to elementary basics.

“We also have our stop drop and roll mats here, and although it’s a common topic and may seem very simple, it’s very common to receive people within the Burn Center that are admitted because they forgot to stop drop and roll once they caught fire,” stated Shana.

Participants learned how to use a fire extinguisher and learned about contact burn prevention.

“Meaning when someone touches a hot surface, commonly fireplaces. We are also covering scald prevention with hot soups or hot liquids that we like to say hot liquids and steam burn like fire,” said Shana.

Fresno Fire brought their arson dog to demonstrate how the canine helps the department sniff out ignitable liquids at arson crime scenes.

Shana said, “Fresno Fire actually brought out their smokehouse today that simulates being in a room that is filled with smoke as well as goes over cooking safety on a stove.”

It’s injury and burn prevention programs like this one that sets the Leon S. Peters Burn Center apart. Shana said she hopes the event helps teach the community that some burn injuries can be prevented.

If you would like to give to the life changing work being done at the Leon S. Peters Burn Center, click here.