This year, we’ll enter the flu season as we continue battling COVID-19. The symptoms between the two viruses are quite similar, which is a cause for concern for many, including parents.

We sat down with Dr. Chai Rongkavilit, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UCSF Fresno. He explained how two similar looking viruses affect children, and which symptoms parents should look out for to determine if it’s the Coronavirus or the flu.