Medical testing lab catches fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno city fire crews are investigating a blaze at a medical lab in southwest Fresno.

Fire crews said they responded around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning near Fortune and Orange avenues at Universal Meditech Inc.

The HazMat team was called because the fire was at a workstation and it wasn’t know what chemicals were involved or if run-off from fighting the fire was dangerous. Two people inside a business next door were evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters later told us there was not a HazMat situation.

Fresno Fire says fire sprinkles in the business were able to contain the fire to one area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.