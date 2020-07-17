Medical teams with the Department of Defense arrive at Valley hospitals to help with COVID-19 surge

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Two medical teams made up of personnel with the Department of Defense arrived to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Valley.

Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno and Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia received help from personnel working through FEMA.

The personnel is made up of critical care physicians, respiratory therapists, advanced practice providers and critical care registered nurses.

“That specialized group of people is what’s needed in some of the hospitals to secure some of those ICU beds,” said Dan Lynch, Fresno County’s emergency medical services director.

Surge plans throughout the Valley are having to be activated. The alternate care site in Porterville is taking patients and Fresno County is working to prepare the alternate care site inside the Fresno Convention Center Exhibit Hall.

“The fact that we’re even here at all is really a cause for concern. It’s really in some ways a failure that we as a community have allowed this epidemic to get this far,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said.

The hope is that the teams deployed can help staff the beds inside the hospitals before turning to the convention center.

“There’s open beds in hospitals that may be unstaffed. Our focus is to make sure that we can staff those beds instead of placing them in a cot,” Lynch said.

Kaweah Delta saw its highest COVID-19 hospitalizations with 71 cases on Wednesday. The team deployed there will be helping with patient care in the ICU.

“We need these nurses, respiratory therapists and physicians to help fill those staffing shortages that we’re seeing at our hospitals,” said Carrie Monteiro, the Tulare County Health and Human Services public information officer.

She said Tulare County reported its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations yesterday since the start of the pandemic.

Staffing shortages in hospitals have been caused in large part to COVID-19 exposure. As of Wednesday, throughout hospitals within Community Medical Centers, 275 employees were not able to work due to COVID-19 exposure.

Fresno County continues to see COVID-19 hospitalization numbers increase as well.

“The more we’re not doing what’s being asked of us in regards to just these simple things, it’s creating a higher number of people entering the hospital,” Lynch said.

The teams are expected to stay for 30 days, but that time could be extended depending on the Valley’s situation in the next couple of weeks.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.