Measure P passes, 5th Circut of Appeals reverse election results

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Back in 2018 Fresno residents voted on Measure P. The p stands for parks.

Voters were told that if the measure passed the city’s sales tax would increase an additional three-eights of a cent.

The roughly $40 million generated annually for the next 30 years would go to city parks, recreation, streets, and arts.

Voters were also told that because Measure P is a tax hike it needed to pass by a two-thirds vote.

But on Thursday, two years after the election the 5th District Court of Appeals ruled that Measure P only needed to pass by a simple majority. A much lower standard.

Measure P captured about 52% of the vote.

“The city council will be reviewing in our first meeting in 2021–On Jan. 7. So I look forward to having a discussion in terms of the next steps,” said

Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria, a supporter of Measure P, then and now, applauds the ruling, saying Measure P is the right thing for Fresno.

“Measure P was about investing in our community and making sure that we have a park system that we’re proud of .. Similarly to what we’ve done with our local zoo,” said Soria.

But Fresno businessman Michael Der Manouel Jr. who was against Measure P says this week’s court ruling is fundamentally unfair.

“Its simply a question of fairness. And changing the rules after the election is over,” said Der Manouel Jr.

Now a couple of years after the election we find out.. The rules are entirely different

retroactively

He maintains, had the “NO” on Measure P committe known the threshold was only 50% plus one, they would have run a different campaign.

“I guarantee if the No on campaign new it would have been a majority vote.. Would have run the

kind of campaign where Measure P would not have gotten 50%”

Others say Measure P is too expensive. Almost $2 billion over the next 30 years with no money for police, fire, or public service.

Der Manouel also criticized Mayor Lee Brand and Mayor-Elect Jerry Dyer for not immediately taking steps to appeal the ruling – to the state supreme court. Both men – actily campaigned against Measure P.

